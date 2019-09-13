BOZEMAN, Mont. | Ann Louise (Ramey) Schaefer died Sept. 10, 2019 at the age of 74, in Bozeman of pancreatic cancer.
Ann was born Dec. 17, 1944, in Kadoka, SD, to Myrtle Olive (Alden) Ramey and James Graham Ramey. She attended Kadoka schools and graduated from high school in 1963. Ann grew up riding the range with her dad and brother on their ranch near Wanblee, SD.
After high school, Ann attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and later transferred and graduated from Black Hills State College in Spearfish in 1967.
She met her husband Gary Harlan Schaefer in Belle Fourche, SD, and they were married on May 28, 1966. Upon receiving her teaching degree, Ann got a job teaching English in the Manhattan Public Schools in Montana. Gary attended Montana State University and Montana was where they were meant to stay. In 1981, they started the Montana Canvas Company and devoted themselves to that endeavor until retiring in 2015.
In her later years, Ann enjoyed their cabin in the mountains, their condo on the beach in Florida, and leading a small group of friends in bible study.
Ann leaves behind her husband, Gary; daughter, Christine Summa; son, Andrew Otto Schaefer; siblings, Joy (Larry) Dolezal, John (Anita) Ramey and Ellen Jane McMahon; and granddaughters, Madeline and Emily. Preceding her in death were her parents and son, Brian Ramey Schaefer.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Grace Bible Church in Bozeman.
If one desires, donations may be made to Grace Bible Church or a charity of choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service (dokkennelson.com).
