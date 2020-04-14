Schaefers, Donald

RAPID CITY | Donald Schaefers, 95, of Rapid City and formerly of Polo, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Monument Health Center in Rapid City.
Due to the current threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City with a drive-through visitation in the parking lot for extended family and friends and Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Liborius Catholic Church in Polo. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Polo. Public service will be held at a later date.
Grateful to have shared in his life are his sons: Jerome (Tammie), Joseph (Christine), and James (Terri Patterson); daughter, Jane (Kelly) Thomas; stepchildren: Lynn (Lloyd) Stockwell, Bill (Rhonda) Warren, Jeff (Theresa) Warren, David Warren, and Donald Warren; 20 grandchildren: 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gen Blindert and Gerry Wernsmann; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his two wives, Lila in 1984 and Lois in 2014; two stepchildren, Dan Warren and Nancy Bonbardier; and three brothers-in-law.
Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Donnie's arrangements. visit familyfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.