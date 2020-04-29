Schaeffer, Susan M.

Susan loved her job at CSC, she especially enjoyed building positive professional relationships with her students and she impacted so many lives in a positive way. Susan had a big heart and could make anyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. She tried to teach her students to be kind and empathetic to the needs of others, to listen deeply and have joy in what they were doing. She truly cared about her students and the people she worked with at CSC. She also enjoyed being an adviser for the student senate. Susan took good care of her mother and her two dogs; Moe and Joe. She especially liked walking her dogs and spending time with her nieces and nephews.