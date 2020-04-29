Schaeffer, Susan M.

CHADRON, Neb. | Susan Marie Schaeffer, formerly of Dix, NE, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center, Scottsbluff, due to complications from diabetes.
Susan was born to Herbert H. and Carolyn M. Schaeffer on July 21, 1958 in Lincoln, the oldest of four children. Susan grew up in many places with her family including, Kimball, NE, Salt Lake City, UT, Torrington, WY, Port Orchard, WA and Dix, NE. Susan attended most of her primary schooling in Port Orchard where she attended Elementary School, Junior High School and High School in the Kitsap County School District.
In December of 1975 the family moved back from Washington State to reside in Dix, she graduated from Dix High School in May of 1976.
Susan then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Development. After graduating from UNL Susan went on to earn her Master’s degree in Counseling from the University of Nebraska in Omaha. She then worked in many different capacities often at a college level. In 1994 she moved to Laramie, Wyoming to begin work on her PHD in Counselor Education and Supervision at the University of Wyoming, it was shortly after the death of her father Herbert in 1996, that her mother Carolyn moved in with her and they began to watch out for each other. After Earning her PHD Susan sought to teach at the college level in the area of school counseling. She began teaching at Chadron State College in the fall of 2003.
Susan loved her job at CSC, she especially enjoyed building positive professional relationships with her students and she impacted so many lives in a positive way. Susan had a big heart and could make anyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. She tried to teach her students to be kind and empathetic to the needs of others, to listen deeply and have joy in what they were doing. She truly cared about her students and the people she worked with at CSC. She also enjoyed being an adviser for the student senate. Susan took good care of her mother and her two dogs; Moe and Joe. She especially liked walking her dogs and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Herbert H. Schaeffer, her paternal and maternal grandparents, three uncles and an aunt. She is survived by her mother, Carolyn; three brothers and their wives: Ivan (Angie) of Kimball, Barry (Darlene) of Lewellen, and Gary (Denise) of Schuyler; nieces: Morgan Schaeffer , Stephanie (Cody) Grim, Shelby (Steven) Blum, Serra McGill, and Kiley McGill; nephews: Seth (Jill) Schaeffer, Ethan, Caleb, and Gage Schaeffer, a great niece, Brinley Schaeffer; and two great-nephews, Lochlann Grim and Hoyt Blum; three aunts and many cousins. She is also missed by many students, friends and colleagues.
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, inurnment was conducted at small family graveside service at the cemetery in Dix Nebraska on Saturday, April 11. A memorial service/celebration of life will be held in Chadron at a location to be announced in July.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.