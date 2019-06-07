ABERDEEN | Betty Jean (Bush) Schaffer, 93, formerly of Zell, died on June 5, 2019, at Mother Joseph Manor in Aberdeen.
Betty Jean Bush was born July 14, 1925, to Royce Bush and Olga (Monington) Bush in rural Hand County. She attended school in St. Lawrence, SD, graduating in 1943.
She taught rural school in Hand County for three years.
She married Edward Schaffer on Nov. 26, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Zell. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage and 10 children.
They lived on their farm in Wheaton Township until it was necessary to move to Aberdeen because of Ed's health. Ed passed away on Oct. 2, 2010, and Betty remained in Aberdeen until her death.
She is survived by 10 children: Joe (Joan), Sioux Falls, Jim (Sheryl), Idaho Falls, ID, Mike (Linda), Chancellor, Mary (Steve) Knight, Albany, OR, Pat (Tracy Jensen), Redfield, David (Deb), Redfield, Dan (Susan), Zell, Francis (Sue), Redfield, Ken (Roni), Woodinville, WA, and Sharon (Don) Vestal, Brookings; 30 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Rose (Joe) Nuhsbaumer and June Ehrich, both of Zell; stepbrother, Gerald (LaVerta) Palmer, Miller; sisters-in-law, Frances Schaffer, Victorville, CA, Helen Bush, Tacoma, WA, Ila Mae Bush, Redfield, and Barbara Schaffer, Ashton; brother-in-law, Don Schade, Redfield; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed; her parents; her stepfather, O.G. Palmer; an infant brother; six brothers, Jim, Don, Royce, Keith, Skip and Sidney; one sister, Inez Schade; three stepsisters, Fern, Ruby and Freda; six stepbrothers, Omar, Vernon, Loren, Nova, John and Ken; two infant grandsons, Matthew and Timothy; and brother-in-law, Jack Ehrich.
Betty loved her family, her faith, the farm, and her friends. She enjoyed gardening and watching birds and wildlife.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT, with 7 p.m. Rosary and Prayer services today at Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at St. Mary's Chapel in Zell, with the Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Zell.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home (hykefuneralhome.com)
Family prefers memorials directed to the charity of your choice.
