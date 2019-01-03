Try 1 month for 99¢

HOT SPRINGS | Ethel A. Schaffer, 88, died Jan. 1, 2019.

Cremation has occurred, private family services will be held at a later date.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home

