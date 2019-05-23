{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Marjorie M. Clausen Lee Schaffer, 91, died May 21, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. May 27, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. May 28, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Schaffer, Marjorie M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments