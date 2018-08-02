Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Leo K. Schartz, 94, died July 31, 2018.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

the life of: Schartz, Leo K.
