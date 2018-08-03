Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Leo Schartz

RAPID CITY | Leo Kenneth Schartz was born Feb. 5, 1924, in Hartford, SD. He began his heavenly journey on July 31, 2018.

Leo is survived by his wife of 69 years, Guriene (Muchow); his children: Linda (Dave) Mell of Bozeman, MT, Ken, Glenn and Keith (Andrea) Schartz of Rapid City, and Dennis (Cindy) Schartz of Gillette, WY; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; his brother, Joe Schartz of Humboldt; and his sister, Avis (Leo) Herdina of Rapid City. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Jim, Edward, Mildred Sandgren and Greta Stone.

Services will be at 11 a.m. today at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1630 Rushmore St., with visitation one hour prior.

Memorial donations can be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Arrangements under direction of Osheim & Schmidt Funeral home and the full obituary can be viewed and online guestbook signed at osheimschmidt.com.

