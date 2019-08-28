RAPID CITY | Leona Arlene Schat died on Aug. 26, 2019 at Regional Health Hospice House.
She was born April 16, 1927, to Agnes and Louis Vander Molen at home near Craig, Iowa. She was raised on a farm and graduated Maurice High School in 1944. She lived in northwest Iowa until her marriage to Ralph Schat in 1948. They had four children: Linda Miles, Rapid City, Roger (Tammie) Schat, Rapid City, Duane (Annette) Schat, Centennial, CO, and Brian (Jennifer) Schat, Denver, CO.
Leona volunteered for various organizations over the years and was an active member of South Canyon Lutheran Church since 1970. She worked for the South Dakota Department of Social Services for 14 years prior to her retirement.
She is survived by her four children; a grandson, Scott Miles; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister-in-law; nieces; nephews; cousins; and her beloved dog, Marli.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, two brothers and a sister-in-law.
Memorial services and inurnment will be at a later date in Iowa.
Memorials may be designated to South Canyon Lutheran Church or the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.
Leona’s online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
