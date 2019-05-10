{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Freeda K. Schaub, 95, died May 8, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on May 13, at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche, with visitation one hour prior.

the life of: Schaub, Freeda K.
