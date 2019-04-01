RAPID CITY | Hazel Schecher passed away suddenly at her home on March 29, 2019.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1931, to Oscar and Leah Lee in Volga, and raised in a family of eight children. Hazel was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church and graduated from Volga High School in 1949. After receiving her licensed practical nurse certification, she worked at the Brookings hospital.
On Jan. 6, 1952, she married Leroy Schecher and they lived at the family farm until moving into Bison later that fall to start raising their family. Larry was born in September 1952 and Janet in February 1965. Hazel was very active in her children's school activities as well as her church and community. She was well-known for her artistic abilities, quick wit, and dry sense of humor.
After a divorce in 1984, she moved to Sioux Falls to be closer to her mother and extended family, where worked as an Electro-Accuscope/Myopulse clinician for Reinecke Chiropractic. In 1988, she moved back to her son's farm near Bison to help provide care for her first granddaughter, Kelsey, and later her grandson, Bradley. Her grandchildren have fond memories of many hours of arts and crafts and picnics in the "forest" (shelter belt). They truly treasured this time with her.
In 2000, she moved to Rapid City where she lived until her passing.
Hazel loved to travel and enjoyed many fun trips with her son and his family. She was always ready to go anywhere at the drop of a hat. Everyone loved her "sparky" spirit and positive attitude. She made every trip fun.
Hazel is survived by her son Larry (Joan) Schecher, Bison; daughter Janet Schecher, Rapid City; granddaughter Kelsey Schecher, Rapid City; grandson Bradley (Brooke) Schecher and great-grandson Kashton, Bison; brothers Melvin (Mary) Lee and Stanley Lee, Sioux Falls; sister Marlys (Roger) Bawdon, Saltillo, Texas; sister-in-law Barbara Lee, Sioux Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; infant daughter Mary Diane; brothers Eugene, Leon and Gordon Lee; sister Eunice Isackson; sister-in-law Virginia Lee; and niece Sandy Zuke.
Services with be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at Atonement Lutheran Church, 602 Auburn Drive, Rapid City, with burial and graveside services to follow at the Bison Cemetery at 3 p.m.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
