RAPID CITY | Hazel Schecher, 87, died March 29, 2019.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. on April 2, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Rapid City, with services to follow at 10 a.m.

Burial will be at 3 p.m. at the Bison Cemetery in Bison.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

