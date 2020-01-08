Scheer, David A.
BLACK HAWK | David A. Scheer, 49, died Jan. 3, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

A second service will be held in David's hometown of Hamilton Square, NJ, at a future date.

