Scheer, David A.

BLACK HAWK | David A. Scheer, 49, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at home.

David grew up in Hamilton, NJ, where he graduated from Steinert High School. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Parks College in St. Louis, he earned his MBA from Ohio State University.

David worked in warehouse logistics in Canada and California before settling in South Dakota to run a successful lawn irrigation business with his longtime friend and business associate, Jamie Howard.

He had a lifelong interest in aviation and enjoyed riding his Harley in the Hills whenever he could. He was an avid reader and loved cheering for his beloved OSU Buckeyes.

He is survived by his parents, Nancy Scheer and Stuart (Ellen) Scheer; sister, Susan Scheer; brother, Kenneth Scheer; sister, Tammy (Michael) Groner; nephew, Nathan; and niece, Valerie.

David will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

A second service will be held in New Jersey at a future date.