Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BOX ELDER | Michael E. Scheler, 78, died Sept. 9, 2018.

Memorial services will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 13, at the Box Elder Events Center.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

Celebrate
the life of: Scheler, Michael E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments