Schellhouse, Donald

STURGIS | Donald Gene Schellhouse, 76, died Dec. 20, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Grace Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

