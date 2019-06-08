{{featured_button_text}}

COULEE DAM, Wash. | Paul James Schepler, 68, died June 30, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 12, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, S.D. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Oral, S.D.

Celebrate
the life of: Schepler, Paul J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments