Scherer, Agnes

STURGIS | Agnes Scherer, 91, died Jan. 19, 2020.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Rosary on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Martin’s Chapel. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Service information
Jan 23
First Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
Jan 24
Service
Friday, January 24, 2020
10:00AM
St. Martin's Chapel
Address Not Available
Sturgis, SD 57785
