ROCHFORD | Mary E. "Betty" Schiefer, 89, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at Custer Regional Senior Care.
Betty was born on Feb. 6, 1930, to Raymond E. and Anna (Thompson) Johnston in Scottsbluff, NE.
The family moved to Rochford and she married schoolmate Roy Schiefer on April 7, 1951. They raised four daughters in the beautiful Black Hills, where she enjoyed nature and feeding the wildlife. She was employed briefly at the Sawyer Store in Deerfield and the Dorsett Home in Spearfish. Betty was also an avid quilter.
Survivors include her husband, Roy, Rochford; three daughters, Janice (James) Ackerman and Beverly Schiefer, Rapid City and Susan (Michael) Young, Cheyenne, WY; her sister, Anne Marie Reman, Spearfish; grandchild, Valerie Gallea; and great-grandchild, Jackson Gallea.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Janet Schiefer; three brothers, Raymond Jr., William, and Arthur; and two sisters, Jean Harder and Arline Ruby.
Services will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City. Burial will be at 11 a.m. at Bell Park Cemetery in Rochford.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
