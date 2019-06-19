{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHFORD | Mary E. "Betty" Schiefer, 89, died June 17, 2019.

Services will be at 9 a.m. on June 22, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bell Park Cemetery in Rochford.

