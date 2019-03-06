RAPID CITY | Robin M. Schiffer, 67, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1951, in Ypsilanti, MI, to Donald and Patricia (Kessler) Daly. Robin graduated from Rapid City High School in 1969 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in English, with Minors in Latin and Math. Robin married Joseph Schiffer on Sept. 6, 1986, in Rapid City.
She worked in admissions at National American University, in patient accounts and as a patient representative at Rapid City Regional Hospital, and at Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Robin had a passion for art, illustration, and fashion design. She moved to Michigan in 1979 to pursue a career in design and illustration. She did graphic design and artistic work at RC Regional Hospital, KOTA, and in New York.
Robin will always be remembered for her kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, as well as her keen wit, humor, and intelligence. She continued to have an unwavering spirit and ability to overcome hardship, despite challenges she faced due to her lifelong type 1 diabetes. She always had a smile on her face.
Robin enjoyed knitting, cooking, baking and travelling, with Joe always by her side.
She is survived by her husband, Joe, Rapid City; siblings, Bill (Cathy) Daly, Boulder, CO, Sandy Daly, Minneapolis, Deb Daly, Tim (Shelly) Daly, Donna (Barry) Degen, and Mari (Peter) Hasby, all of Rapid City; nieces and nephews, Alyson, Abigail (Cody), Brooklyn (Brad), Kyle, Sam, Caitlyn, Ty, Nick, Luke, and Ben; brother-in-law, Frank Schiffer, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Joyce (Mike) Husak, Youngstown, OH; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, David; and sister-in-law, Chris.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., followed by a vigil at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A memorial will be established to the Black Hills Humane Society.
Friends may sign her online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.