Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Robin M. Schiffer, 67, died March 2, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 6 p.m. Christian Wake service, on March 7 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on March 8 at the church. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Schiffer, Robin M.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments