{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Rollie Dean Schlenker, 67, died Aug. 27, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 30, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

To plant a tree in memory of Rollie Schlenker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments