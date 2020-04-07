Schleve, Marian

RAPID CITY | On April 4, 2020, Marian (Teker) Schleve, 105, traveled to her heavenly home. Marian was blessed to remain in her home on Big Bend Road with family members providing love and comfort.
Marian was born on Jan. 22, 1915, in a sod house on the Heart River near Leith, ND, to Martin and Christina Teker. She married Milton G. Schleve on June 25, 1942.
Marian is survived by her sons, Jim (Ann) Schleve and Marshall (Sandi) Schleve, and her daughters, Marvel (Dennis) Thuringer and Melinda Loy.
A private family burial will take place at the Black Hills National Cemetery. Cards and memories may be sent to 13100 Big Bend Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.
In lieu of flowers and plants, a memorial has been established to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Her full online obituary and guestbook can be viewed at osheimschmidt.com.
