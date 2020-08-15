You have permission to edit this article.
Schlimgen, Arthur A.
Schlimgen, Arthur A.

RAPID CITY | Arthur A. Schlimgen, 101, died Aug. 12, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

