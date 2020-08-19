Schlimgen, Arthur 'Art' A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Arthur “Art” A. Schlimgen, 101, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan, St. Martin’s Village.

Art was born June 12, 1919, in Parkston, S.D. to Charles and Christine (Faust) Schlimgen. On Art’s 7th birthday, his family travelled by train to Rapid City, where his father had taken a position in the Rapid City Municipal Band. He graduated from Rapid City High School and attended South Dakota School of Mines and the University of South Dakota. After leaving Black Hills Packing Company as a travelling salesman, Art began working for Lux Electric, Inc. He became a partner and owner of Lux Electric, Inc., and had a successful business for many years until his retirement.

Art met Iris Lux while both of them were working at Black Hills Packing Company. Their first date was to the ‘Hog Scrapers Ball’, on Nov. 20, 1943. Art married Iris, the love of his life, on June 7, 1947, and they were married for 66 years before Iris passed away in 2014. They were members of the 39 Dance Club and enjoyed many evenings of dining and dancing. Art was a life-time member of the Rapid City Elks Lodge.