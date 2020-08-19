Schlimgen, Arthur 'Art' A.

RAPID CITY | Arthur “Art” A. Schlimgen, 101, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Good Samaritan, St. Martin’s Village.
Art was born June 12, 1919, in Parkston, S.D. to Charles and Christine (Faust) Schlimgen. On Art’s 7th birthday, his family travelled by train to Rapid City, where his father had taken a position in the Rapid City Municipal Band. He graduated from Rapid City High School and attended South Dakota School of Mines and the University of South Dakota. After leaving Black Hills Packing Company as a travelling salesman, Art began working for Lux Electric, Inc. He became a partner and owner of Lux Electric, Inc., and had a successful business for many years until his retirement.
Art met Iris Lux while both of them were working at Black Hills Packing Company. Their first date was to the ‘Hog Scrapers Ball’, on Nov. 20, 1943. Art married Iris, the love of his life, on June 7, 1947, and they were married for 66 years before Iris passed away in 2014. They were members of the 39 Dance Club and enjoyed many evenings of dining and dancing. Art was a life-time member of the Rapid City Elks Lodge.
Art was a lifelong Catholic and a member of the Immaculate Conception/Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish for over 90 years. Throughout his life, in times of trial and joy and in everyday life, his love for and faith in a loving and gracious God remained strong.
Iris and all of their family were the love of his life. He enjoyed gardening, travelling, watching sports, and spending time with his family. Art will be remembered as a kind, gracious, giving man who loved his family, friends, employees, and all he came in contact with. He lived a loving, peaceful, and joyous life.
Art is survived by his children; Sue Bell, Rick (Patty) Schlimgen, and Robb (Cindy) Schlimgen. His grandchildren; Michael (Kristina) Bell, Christopher Bell, Tiffany (Adam) Bell Rhodes, Samantha (Brett) Johnson, Stephanie (Justin) Alexander, Eric Schlimgen, Matthew Schlimgen, and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife Iris, son Michael, brother Jerry, and son-in-law John Bell.
Christian Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 520 Cathedral Drive, with Rev. Matt Fallgren officiating.
Burial will follow immediately after the service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Rapid City.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Michael Schlimgen Memorial Fund at Black Hills State University. Donations can be sent to 1551 S. Kepp Ct., Rapid City, SD 57701.
Friends may sign his online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.