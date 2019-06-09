{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Katherine "Kathy" Schlosser, 79, died June 5, 2019.

A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on June 10, at St. Paul Catholic Church.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3 p.m. on June 11, at the church. Burial will follow at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Schlosser, Katherine
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments