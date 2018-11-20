COOPERSTOWN, N.D. | Elizabeth Anne "Beth" Schlotman, 65, was born July 13, 1953 in Valley City, N.D. Surrounded by her family, Beth passed away into the loving arms of our Lord on Nov. 15, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
Beth was the oldest daughter of Vince and Dorothy Olson of Valley City. Until her passing, she continued to claim to be the favorite child because she was the first born. She graduated from VCHS in 1971. Beth always said she lived in the best neighborhood in Valley City, along the river, playing at the old mill and jumping off of the railroad cars into the Sheyenne River. Beth attended Valley City State College, where she met her best friend and love of her life, Bob. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education and a minor in history. She went on to teach elementary education and eventually high-school government and history at Rapid City Central High School in Rapid City. Beth was so proud of “once a Cobbler, always a Cobbler” and had a closet full of red and white clothing for Central HS colors. Beth fondly remembered her students at Central High School and maintained lifelong relationships with her students.
Beth married Robert “Bob” Schlotman on May 30, 1974, in Valley City, and together they spent 44 wonderful years together. They had one son, Michael Vincent. He was their pride and joy. She did not miss a sporting event and loved having Mike’s many friends visit.
She and Bob moved to Wishek, N.D., where Beth started her teaching career. They then moved to Rapid City, where they lived for 37 years. She taught fourth grade at General Beadle Elementary School for one year followed by a 12-year teaching career at the Rapid City Central High School history department. She was instrumental in starting the learning centers.
They moved back “home” to North Dakota, first Lakota, then on to Cooperstown, to be closer to family and nearer to her great nieces whom she considered her grandchildren. The time spent near “her babies” were very special to Beth. She crafted her own bulletin boards to wildly decorate her and Bob’s classrooms throughout the school year. These decorations continue to beautify their home at each holiday. Halloween was by far her favorite holiday and it showed through her passion for dressing up and decorating both the classroom and house. Beth was a wealth of knowledge and would quickly challenge anyone to a trivia game. She didn’t miss a Jeopardy episode! Beth was an avid cook and baker. Her home always smelled delicious! Bob was always by her side in the kitchen. They made the best strawberry jelly and every kind of Christmas cookie you could imagine. She and Bob enjoyed their large garden, she was very proud of it. Beth would send individually personalized birthday and holiday cards to her family and friends. She did not miss a birthday. She has a strong love for her cats and many stories to tell about them. But above all, she LOVED spending time with her family and friends, whom she adored so much.
Beth will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched including, her husband of 44 years, Bob; son, Mike (Jenny) Schlotman, Seattle, Washington; mother, Dorothy Olson, Valley City; sister, Linda Olson, Cooperstown; brothers, David Olson, Valley City and Dan (Patty) Olson, Fargo. Nieces and nephews: Sarah (Rodd), Becky (Perry), Dustin, Hannah (Cory), Charlie, Hailey, Holly (Joel), Rod (Olivia), Jennifer (Karl), Kris (Dalton), Travis, Kari (Clint). The little loves of her life, great-nieces, Berkley, Grace, and Madelyn. Special lifelong friends: Sue Hudgens, Rapid City, and Roger Laber, Grand Forks. She was preceded in death by her father, Vince Olson; sister, Connie; and infant brother, Michael.
Prayer services will be at 7 p.m. CST today at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cooperstown.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cooperstown.
In lieu of flowers, Beth’s request was a donation to be made to the El Zagal Jamestown Shriners, PO Box 1744, Jamestown, ND 58402; the Vincent Olson scholarship fund at VCSU, 101 College St SE, Valley City, ND 58072; the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund www.2.jdrf.org.
Lerud-Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting Beth’s family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at lerudschuldt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.