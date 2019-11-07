George 'Bud' Schlottman
RAPID CITY | George “Bud” Schlottman was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Sioux City, Iowa to Buford and Ella Schlottman. He went to his eternal home on Nov. 4, 2019, at the age of 86.
Bud moved with his family to Rapid City in 1945. He started his racing career in the Soap Box Derby and won the opportunity to race for a national championship in 1949. Nascar was the next racing step where he set several track records and won championships at the local Rapid City track. In those days, Bud said that the best racing was on the way to the track. Drivers drove (raced) their cars to the track instead of trailering. Bud drove his personal cars throughout his life like he was qualifying for a race!
After graduating from Rapid City High School in 1952 he joined the U.S. Army in 1953 to serve his country. He returned to Rapid City after discharge from active duty.
Bud and his future wife, Shirley Herder, originally met in an aviation class and later went on a blind date setting the stage for an engagement. Bud and Shirley were married April 5, 1958. They spent over 61 years together in a blessed union including raising their four children.
Bud was involved with his father, uncle, and brother-in-law in the creation of the original mobile home manufacturing company Rushmore Homes. After selling this business in 1969, Bud was self-employed as an investor and developer. Bud got his start in commercial construction in 1973. Bud and brother-in-law, Darrell Erickson, started SECO Construction, Inc. in 1982 and built a company with integrity, honesty, and a commitment to giving their customers more than they asked for. He built many long-lasting friendships with his peers, suppliers, subcontractors, and design professionals in the industry and his customers. His reputation in the community was impeccable. Bud retired in 1995 when he sold SECO to his son.
Bud, Shirley and their kids spent summers in the 70's and 80's camping at Pactola and then at their trailer at Angostura waterskiing, riding motorcycles, and enjoying the beach with friends and extended family. Bud loved spending evenings with his kids stargazing and eagerly spotting satellites.
You have free articles remaining.
Bud and Shirley retired into the “snowbird” life, spending summers in Rapid City and winters in Mesa, AZ. It was a wonderful way to enjoy good weather, dear friends, golf and happy hours year-round. Bud had a special way with the family dogs, especially Trudi, a loyal and smart Westie who brought him and Shirley 13 years of joy.
The day before his passing Bud reminisced how blessed he was with life opportunities including flying an airplane at age 11, traveling, camping, snow and water skiing, having dear friends, and wintering in Arizona. Bud confessed his faith and belief in Jesus outwardly and in his actions his entire life. He knew he had an eternal home waiting for him.
Bud is survived by his wife Shirley; sons Neal (Susan) Schlottman of Rapid City, SD and David (Lynne) Schlottman of Parker, CO; daughters Cathy (Brad) Rosonke of Fountain Hills, AZ and Linda (Brian) Iverson of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren Andrew Schlottman of Rapid City, SD, Joel (Bailey) Schlottman of Anoka, MN, Kara Schlottman of Rapid City, SD, Beth (Matt) Knopick of Parker, CO, Matt (Tayler) Schlottman of Glenwood Springs, CO, Emily Iverson of Scottsdale, AZ and Dan Iverson of Lincoln, NE; great-grandchildren Logan Schlottman, Faith and Drake Knopick; and several granddogs.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents and sister Phyllis Erickson.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Rapid City followed by lunch. A private burial service and interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Memorials in honor of Bud may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
Bud's online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.