GILLETTE, Wyo. | Matthew Nicholas Schmaljohn, 27, died in a automobile accident, near Gillette, on his way to work on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Matthew was born on his mother’s 26th birthday, Nov. 25, 1991, in Chadron, NE. He was raised in Chadron and in Gillette. He received his education in Chadron and in Gillette where he graduated from Campbell County High School with the Class of 2010. He had recently moved back to Gillette and started a career in truck driving for Kissack Water and Oil. Matthew had goals in mind and was attaining those goals when he was taken.
Matt loved to fish as a child and as a adult. You would often find him with a fishing pole In hand. Matt also loved frogs, turtles, dogs, cats and all of God’s animals. He had a special dog named Little Foot and a beloved cat named Poge whom he loved.
Matt was a faithful and loyal friend caring much about people, especially his mother and grandmother. He had his share of problems and overcame them. He was faithful to his God and was a much beloved son and grandson. His family is very grateful for the gift of Matt. He made our lives much richer.
There is simply no way to sum up or put into words all that Matthew was or accomplished. He was a precious gift — to his family, friends and the world. We are blessed for having known and loved him. And we are blessed for having been known and loved by him. Love never dies.
Matthew was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Machelle Curl and stepfather Rob Curl; his father, Michael Ralph Schmaljohn; his adopted dad, Richard Zapel; his grandmother, Sharon Dietz; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, at the Silha Funeral Chapel in Beach, ND.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at the First Lutheran Church in Beach, with Rev. Roger Dieterle officiating. Interment will follow services in the Lutheran Cemetery in Beach.
For further information please contact the Silha Funeral Home at silhafuneralhome.com.
