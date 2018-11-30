Try 1 month for 99¢

BELLE FOURCHE | Evalyne M. Schmaltz, 100, died Nov. 27, 2018.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with 7 p.m. rosary services today at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1, at the church. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

