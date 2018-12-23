Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Grace E. Schmid, 92, died  Dec. 19, 2018.

Visitation will be at 5 p.m. on Dec. 27, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a Funeral Vigil at 6 p.m.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 28, at the church, with interment at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Friends may view her complete obituary at www.osheimschmidt.com.

