DRAPER | David "Tony" Schmidt, 66, died Aug. 26, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Sept. 4, at the Draper Auditorium. Burial will be at the Draper Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

the life of: Schmidt, David 'Tony'
