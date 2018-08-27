Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DRAPER | David “Tony” Schmidt, 66, died Aug. 26, 2018, in Aberdeen.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Schmidt, David 'Tony'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments