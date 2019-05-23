{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Michael G. Schmidt, 57, formerly of Pierre, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls.

Mike is survived by his wife, Laura; his mother and step-father, Esther and Ron Krause; brother, Robert Schmidt; sister, Margie (Mike) Arnold; step-children Stephanie Snow (Jorgen Wadkins), Danny Snow, Megan (Kaleb) Fischer, and Brittani Snow; and two step-grandchildren, Seamus and River.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. CDT today at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Pierre.

A second funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday May 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, with interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Schmidt, Michael G.
