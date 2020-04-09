Schmidt, Mildred 'Millie'
0 entries

Schmidt, Mildred 'Millie'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELLE FOURCHE | Mildred "Millie" Schmidt, 91, died April 5, 2020.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News