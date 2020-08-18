Schmitz, Timothy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAFAYETTE, Colo. | Timothy Schmitz passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lafayette at the age of 67 years.

Tim was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother, Leona Schmitz; five children, Cecilia Schmitz, Nathan Schmitz, Aaron Schmitz, Patrick Schmitz, Julie (husband Todd) Krommenhoek; his siblings, Tom Schmitz, Julie Jensen, and Roxie Chocholousek; and two grandchildren, Callie and Drake Krommenhoek.

Tim was born on June 8, 1953 at the Naval Air Base in Hutchinson, KS, to Ken and Lee Schmitz. He graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1973 with a degree in psychology and pursued a career in business. After moving to Sioux Falls, SD, Tim began working in the life insurance business. He went on to own several restaurants and businesses. In order to be closer to family, Tim moved to Colorado and became a successful manager at Mattress Firm where he received numerous accolades for top achievements in national sales.

Tim’s excitement for life and drive for spontaneity and fun is what motivated him. He shared this quest for a full life with his close friends and family. His intelligence and practical outlook made him the go to man for advice and guidance. If you were fortunate enough to be considered his friend, it was for life as he took great pride in his close relationships.