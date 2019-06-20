{{featured_button_text}}

EAGLE BUTTE | Alva A. Schneider, 83, died June 16, 2019.

Visitation begins at 6 p.m., with a 7 p.m. wake service on June 20, at All Saints Catholic Church.

Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on June 21, at the church. Burial will follow at the Eagle Butte Cemetery. 

Luce Funeral Chapel 

