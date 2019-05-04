{{featured_button_text}}

AURORA, Colo. | Kenneth Michael Schnitger, 45, died April 29, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on July 6, at the Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche, S.D.

