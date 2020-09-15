 Skip to main content
Schoenstedt, Beverly 'Bevy'
Schoenstedt, Beverly 'Bevy'

RAPID CITY | Beverly Jean “Bevy” Schoenstedt, 64, died Sept. 6, 2020.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Hills View E-Free Church in Piedmont.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

