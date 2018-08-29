RAPID CITY | Reiny “Ray” Schott, 70, our “Hero,” went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at the Hospice House in Rapid City. All the years of medical difficulties finally got the best of him and he had no more fight to give. Ray was born on Sept. 3, 1947, to Reinhold and Hedwick (Gimbel) Schott in Pierre.
Ray was a Reserve Officer with the Rapid City Police Department for six years, a Patrol Officer for 12 years and he ended his law enforcement career with 18 years in the Evidence Section. He retired in 2007.
During the last 10 years that Ray was on the kidney transplant list, several people tried to be a donor (and our family will be eternally grateful for that). Unfortunately they were not compatible; however, Ray kept hoping and felt very strongly about donation. Prior to his death, Ray made the decision that he would donate what he could. The Lion’s Eye Bank chose his corneas, either to help someone see or for research. Please consider being a donor — it saves lives!
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Charlie Schott; daughter, Angie (John) Jelinek; daughter, Marissa (Ermin) Husidic; two grandchildren, Dylan and Erin McNeal; two step-grandchildren, Liliann (Lou) and Madelynn Jelinek; and two grand puppies that will miss him so much, Coco and Oreo (Husidic). He also has numerous other relatives that survive him.
His parents, Reiny and Heddy Schott; parents-in-law, Reinhold and Ella Friez; great-nephew, Spencer Ferrie; brother-in-law, Ken Friez; and many aunts, uncles and cousins preceded him in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Ray at 10:30 a.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3, (his 71st birthday) at Black Hills Fellowship Church in Black Hawk (Exit 52, then 1 mile east to the church OR 3 miles north of the Windmill Truck Stop). Please stay for a luncheon that will be served immediately after the Memorial.
There will be no prior visitation, as the family will greet guests as they come into the church.
Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A full obituary for Ray is on their website.
