Schreiber, Elaine

NEW UNDERWOOD | Elaine Schreiber, 74, died Jan. 29, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at First Lutheran Church in Wall. Burial will follow at Wall Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

