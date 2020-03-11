Schroth, Cherie Senecal

BUFFALO GAP | It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of Cherie Senecal Schroth. She passed away March 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by her husband and children, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Cherie was born on April 1, 1964 to John and Margaret Senecal. She was raised on the family ranch near Avon, MT. She attended grade school in Avon and graduated from Powell County High School in 1982.

Following graduation, she attended the Helena Vo-Tech. Cherie worked in Helena for Galusha and Higgins, State Farm Insurance and Alta Gold.

It was at a Helmville Labor Day rodeo that Cherie met her future husband Randy Schroth. They were married in 1989 living in Helena and began their family which would consist of four sons. Randy worked for Dick Anderson Construction during which time their family spent three summers living in Glacier National Park. Randy and Cherie worked with a pack string of mules and horses packing supplies to the Sperry Chalet which was being remodeled. This proved to be a most memorable experience for their family.

