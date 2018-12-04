Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Inez Schubauer, 86, died Nov. 30, 2018.

Memorial visitation will be from 5-6 p.m., followed by a Christian Wake and Rosary prayer service, on Dec. 5 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Schubauer, Inez
