Schubauer, Jean

BLACK HAWK | Jean Schubauer died peacefully and surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Rapid City Regional Hospice House after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Jean Marie Schubauer, daughter of Gilbert and Lois (Bruinsma) Moller, was born Oct. 22, 1957, in Mitchell. She graduated from Stickney High School and attended technical school in Mitchell. She moved to Rapid City in 1981. Through mutual friends Jean was introduced to Duane Schubauer in Rapid City, where they fell in love and were married on May 11, 1985. They have one son, Tyler, and one daughter, Dana. Jean was so proud of both her children and loved them deeply. Jean was a secretary at law offices in Mitchell and Rapid City for more than 43 years and had been employed at DeMersseman Jensen Law Office in Rapid City for the past 33 years.