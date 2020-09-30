 Skip to main content
Schuler, Jacob 'Jake'
Schuler, Jacob 'Jake'

BELLE FOURCHE | Jacob "Jake" Ernest Schuler, 59, died Sept. 21, 2020.

Private family services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

