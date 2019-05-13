SIOUX FALLS | Terry Lauren Schultz, 70, died May 5, 2019. He was born February 9, 1949, in Tulare, SD to Marvin and Leone (Voelker) Schultz. He was raised in Tulare and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (1972).
In 1970 he married Peggy Nielson and went on to raise their daughters Rochelle Schultz and Valerie (Schultz) Flynn, both Rapid City Stevens High School graduates. In 1994 he married Becky Williamson and step-fathered Rachael, Ryan, and Sarah.
Terry was previously employed at Plainsco in Rapid City.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Tulare United Church in Tulare. Burial will be held afterward at St. John's Cemetery.
