Schultz, Thomas J.
Schultz, Thomas J.

RAPID CITY | Thomas Jerome "Tom" Schultz, 62, died Feb. 22, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at the Eagles Club.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

