Schulz, Lois M.
Schulz, Lois M.

RAPID CITY | Lois M. Schulz, 92, died Jan. 2, 2020

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

