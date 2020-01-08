Schulz, Lois M.

RAPID CITY | Lois Maxine Schulz, 92, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020 at Clarkson Mountain View Healthcare.

Lois was born August 31, 1927 to Lauris and Selina Loen on the family farm northeast of Howard, SD. She grew up with five brothers and one sister and often proudly remarked how her Dad had trusted her to drive the tractor just like her brothers. After attending a one-room country school she graduated from Howard High School in 1945 and received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from South Dakota State College in 1947.

While attending college she met Bob Schulz and they married on June 12, 1948. Lois held various clerical positions during her early years of marriage. Bob's position with the Dept. of Social Services eventually took them to Watertown, Britton, and Pierre for brief stays. In 1955, they moved to Rapid City to settle permanently and raise their family.

In 1965, Lois took employment as a secretary with an insurance company and eventually received her state license to sell life insurance. In 1970, she entered the banking field as a universal teller and was later promoted to Customer Service Supervisor and Operations Supervisor. She especially enjoyed the customer contact these positions provided. She retired in 1988.