Schulz, Lois M.

RAPID CITY | Lois Maxine Schulz, 92, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020 at Clarkson Mountain View Healthcare.
Lois was born August 31, 1927 to Lauris and Selina Loen on the family farm northeast of Howard, SD. She grew up with five brothers and one sister and often proudly remarked how her Dad had trusted her to drive the tractor just like her brothers. After attending a one-room country school she graduated from Howard High School in 1945 and received an Associate Degree in Business Administration from South Dakota State College in 1947.
While attending college she met Bob Schulz and they married on June 12, 1948. Lois held various clerical positions during her early years of marriage. Bob's position with the Dept. of Social Services eventually took them to Watertown, Britton, and Pierre for brief stays. In 1955, they moved to Rapid City to settle permanently and raise their family.
In 1965, Lois took employment as a secretary with an insurance company and eventually received her state license to sell life insurance. In 1970, she entered the banking field as a universal teller and was later promoted to Customer Service Supervisor and Operations Supervisor. She especially enjoyed the customer contact these positions provided. She retired in 1988.
During their retirement years, Lois and Bob loved to travel and winter in Arizona. Lois especially enjoyed frequent scenic drives through the Black Hills and volunteering at Trinity Lutheran Church. Lois and Bob moved to Somerset Court in 2009 and Bob passed away in March 2015.
Lois is survived by one brother, Leonard, Madison, SD; daughters, Annette (Terry) Johnson, Omaha, NE, and Diane Simpson, St. Cloud, MN; son, Keith Schulz, Rapid City; grandsons, Brian (Andrea) Johnson, Erie, CO, Michael (Liz) Simpson, Bemidji, MN, and Matthew (Meaghan) Simpson, Kilgore, TX; granddaughter, Kristin (Jim) Schultz, Chicago, IL; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; and siblings, Ray, Vernon, Orlin, Curtis, and Evie.
Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service, with the Rev. Wilbur Holz officiating. Interment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
The family requests memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
